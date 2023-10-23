Motorcyclist killed in crash

OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Black Rock man died Saturday when he was thrown from his motorcycle.

The crash happened at 2:06 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, on Highway 142, three miles east of Myrtle in Oregon County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Gary A. Johann, 56, of Black Rock was eastbound when his 2011 Harley Davidson traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.

MSHP said Johann, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from his motorcycle.

He was taken to a Jonesboro hospital where Dr. Andrew Mirocke pronounced him dead at 3:51 p.m.

