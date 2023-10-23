Football Friday Night
NEA sheriff, residents appointed to state boards

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Monday the appointments of several Northeast Arkansas residents, including a sheriff, to state boards and commissions.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Monday the appointments of several Northeast Arkansas residents, including a sheriff, to state boards and commissions.

Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder was appointed to the Arkansas 911 Board. Molder, who replaces Rodney Wright, will serve on the board until July 24, 2027.

The governor also announced the following appointments:

  • Cheri Halsey of Jonesboro to the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion Commission. To serve at the pleasure of the governor.
  • Chad Chester of Pocahontas to the Arkansas Livestock and Poultry Commission. Term expires on Jan. 14, 2028. New position.
  • Robert Martineau, Jr., of Newark to the Arkansas Social Work Licensing Board. Term expires on June 30, 2025. Replaces Tammy Vaughn.
  • Earl Franklin Owens of Powhatan to the Firefighter Benefit Review Panel. Term expires on May 6, 2027. Replaces Thomas Jenkins.

