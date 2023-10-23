Oct. 23: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are starting off the work week on a cloudy but warm start.

Much of the week will be above normal, with temperatures in the mid-80s at times.

Today, I’m going with highs in the mid-80s under mostly cloudy skies.

We will also see an elevated fire risk today with low humidity in place.

One short-term model shows a few showers overnight, but rain chances to begin the week are low.

Rain chances return to the forecast by the end of the week and into the weekend, with temperatures back into the 70s.

Looking long-range, better rain chances will accompany a strong push of colder air just in time for Halloween.

It is a forecast we will keep watching and fine-tuning as we get closer to that timeframe.

News Headlines

The city of Ravenden announced the death of a city official.

Arkansas State Police are investigating an incident involving a Bay police officer and the subsequent death of a man, according to Bay police.

A Craighead County Sheriff’s Deputy suffered minor injuries after being involved in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.

A family who recently moved from Colorado is asking for help after someone broke into their storage unit shortly after moving to Arkansas.

The sole fast-food establishment in a small Mississippi County town was recently shut down due to health inspection findings.

Eight Arkansas children were rescued from an abduction in California.

Tanks and troops have been massed at the Gaza border, and Israel says it has stepped up airstrikes in order to reduce the risk to troops in the next stages.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation is holding a public involvement meeting for Interstate 555 later this week.

