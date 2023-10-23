Football Friday Night
Officer’s radio traffic reveals his perspective of tragic pursuit ending in death

From Region 8 News at Six
By Chris Carter
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT
BAY, Arkansas (KAIT) — New revelations surrounding the actions of Bay Police Officer Christopher Shull, have come to light in an incident that resulted in the death of a man, Stephen Kyle McMaster.

The incident, near Bay City Hall, on a Saturday night just after 11, has raised questions.

A dispatch call log obtained by the Craighead County Jonesboro E911 reveals the sequence of actions by Officer Shull, providing insight into his perspective.

The incident began when Shull reported to dispatch that he was “in pursuit of a side-by-side.”

The pursuit lasted for a few minutes, during which Shull informed dispatch that he had hit the driver for the first time.

At 11:17 p.m., Shull suspected the side-by-side “may be stolen” because “it is brand new.” Just 26 seconds later, Shull radioed into dispatch, “I just hit him. Dispatch. He wrecked out.”

A mere 42 seconds after reporting the crash, Officer Shull urgently requested an ambulance and a medical helicopter, noting that McMasters was “bleeding from the nose and mouth.”

At 11:20 p.m., only one minute and 20 seconds after the initial impact, Shull expressed his concerns, stating, “I’m afraid he’s 10-7,” using the code for deceased. The coroner was subsequently notified approximately 90 seconds later.

The family of McMasters has sought legal counsel, disputing Officer Shull’s remarks about the side-by-side potentially being stolen. The call log also mentions that Shull observed beer near the side-by-side and suggested that McMasters may have been intoxicated, a claim that the family’s attorney refutes.

Initially, the Bay Police Chief declined to release information about the incident. The City of Bay has cited an ongoing investigation into their inability to remove the incident’s body and dash camera footage. The Arkansas State Police are currently involved in the investigation.

Shull is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Funeral services for McMasters are pending. He leaves behind a wife and children.

