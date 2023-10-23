Football Friday Night
Students react to break-ins at Arkansas State University

A series of break-ins at Arkansas State University is making students more cautious about their vehicles.(KAIT)
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A series of break-ins at Arkansas State University is making students more cautious about their vehicles.

According to a University Police report, Aiden Massey, Kevin Mitchell, and another person face more than 100 charges after a series of break-ins.

They were arrested at the NorthPark Quads, where Laila Reed and Simonee Flowers live.

Security video would show that the trio broke into 20 cars, they tried to get into 117. Laila Reed’s car was at the Quads that night.

“That night I had actually left my purse in there, so I got lucky,” said Reed.

Neither of their cars was broken into, but the freshmen weren’t surprised to hear how the bandits got into so many cars.

Most of them were unlocked.

“I don’t know why most people keep their doors unlocked, I guess they feel safe at A-State,” said Reed.

“It’s easy for anybody to just walk into our little part into the Quads and just go in somebody’s car,” said Flowers.

Reed said she was glad that her Resident Assistant at the Quads gave her building a heads up…

Flowers said she wants more from the university.

“I think campus security should do a better job of alerting the whole student body,” said Flowers.

Both girls said they had essential belongings in their cars and the break-ins made them more cautious.

“Yes, not leaving my personal items in the car most likely,” said Reed.

“I think I’m going to keep those things locked in my dorm, I think that’s the safest place for now,” said Flowers.

Massey and Mitchell are expected to be back in court on Tuesday, November 21.

