Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

‘This was God’s plan for us’: High school sweethearts welcome spontaneous triplets

A pair of high school sweethearts welcomed triplets to their family of three.
A pair of high school sweethearts welcomed triplets to their family of three.(10/11)
By Chanel-Taylar McCarthy and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - What started as a normal ultrasound appointment led to a mega, but sweet, surprise for a couple in Nebraska.

High school sweethearts Chance and Sara Hohensee were looking forward to a new addition to their family of three.

The couple, who already has a 1-year-old daughter, couldn’t have guessed what they would soon learn at their next appointment.

Sara Hohensee said her 10-week ultrasound appointment began as a routine check-up, but the technician turned to the parents after finding more than one baby.

“At first, we saw two,” Chance Hohensee said. “And then she says, ‘Oh there’s two’, and then she goes ‘Oh there’s a third.”

The Lincoln couple would be bringing home three babies instead of one.

Sara said she felt overwhelmed by the news, but the unexpected surprise turned into overwhelming joy.

“What once was pure terror and fear, and how are we going to handle this,” Sara said, “We realized we were chosen to do this. This was God’s plan for us.”

The couple said their daughter Harlow, who turns two on Thursday, is adjusting well to her new role as big sister.

“They’re her babies now”, Chance said. “She really loves to love up on them and give them kisses,”

And thanks to the support from friends and family, the Hohensees said they are enjoying their new normal.

They said the triplets named Baylor Sparks, Hayes Michael and Maddyn Kay are healthy and growing well.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craighead county deputy involved in a late night crash.
Craighead County Sheriff’s deputy suffers minor injuries in crash
FILE - Police in Arkansas took two people into custody in connection with a shooting early...
1 dead, 3 wounded in Arkansas shooting, police say
Nestled near the roaring traffic of this four-lane highway just outside Judsonia lies a small...
HOMETOWN HISTORY: The Mysterious Tale of the Unknown Baby of White County
Two people were injured in a crash on Sunday.
Two people injured in crash after car flips over
A Jonesboro boutique celebrated Fall by bringing vendors together. Southern Charm Boutique...
Jonesboro boutique holds fall festival for vendors

Latest News

Arkansas State Police investigate man’s death, incident with Bay Police
Palestinians walk by the buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment on al-Zahra, on the...
Second aid convoy reaches Gaza as Israel attacks targets in Syria and occupied West Bank
K8 Sports Extra: Coastal Carolina press conference following 27-17 win over Arkansas State
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference, Thursday Oct. 12,...
Blinken, Austin say US is ready to respond if US personnel become targets of Israel-Hamas war