Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Truck fire shuts down I-55

A fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer has shut down the northbound lanes of I-55 in...
A fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer has shut down the northbound lanes of I-55 in Crittenden County.(IDriveArkansas.com)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer has shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 in Crittenden County.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened at 9:52 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23, near the Bridgeport Weigh Station.

Traffic cameras near the scene showed black smoke pouring from the crash.

No word yet on injuries.

According to ArDOT, traffic was being diverted off at Exit 1.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craighead county deputy involved in a late night crash.
Craighead County Sheriff’s deputy suffers minor injuries in crash
FILE - Police in Arkansas took two people into custody in connection with a shooting early...
1 dead, 3 wounded in Arkansas shooting, police say
Two people were injured in a crash on Sunday.
Two seriously injured in rollover crash
Arkansas State Police investigate man’s death, incident with Bay Police
Pictures from the scene of APD abduction rescue.
Eight abducted Arkansas children located safe in California

Latest News

Two people were injured in a crash on Sunday.
Two seriously injured in rollover crash
The Arkansas Department of Transportation is holding a public involvement meeting for...
ARDOT to hold public meeting for Interstate 555
As ArDOT continues work on the Nine Mile Ridge Bridge project, the old low water crossing...
Residents in rural community to expect delays as bridge work continues
Those who travel southbound on I-55 are encouraged to avoid the area following multiple...
Multiple crashes reported along Interstate 55