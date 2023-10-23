Truck fire shuts down I-55

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer has shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 in Crittenden County.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened at 9:52 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23, near the Bridgeport Weigh Station.

Traffic cameras near the scene showed black smoke pouring from the crash.

No word yet on injuries.

According to ArDOT, traffic was being diverted off at Exit 1.

