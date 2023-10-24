Man receives jail time for breaking into woman’s home

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge sentenced a Paragould man to 6 months in jail after he pleaded guilty to breaking into a woman’s home.

On Friday, Dec. 29, Judge Melissa Richardson sentenced 25-year-old Matthew Dean Scoggin to 180 days in the Greene County Detention Center with 65 days credit for time served.

Scoggin also received 36 months suspended imposition of sentence (SIS) following a negotiated plea of guilty to residential burglary.

Charges of criminal mischief and a third-degree assault on a family or household member were nolle prossed, according to the sentencing order.

Richardson also ordered Scoggin to have no contact with the victim.

In addition to court costs and fees, Scoggin must pay restitution totaling $1,240 to the victim.

The conviction stems from an Oct. 22 incident when the victim reported Scoggin kicked in her back door and confronted her.

“Scoggin had sent her a message stating that he was coming over with a baseball bat,” the affidavit stated.

The victim told police Scoggin “kicked a hole in the wall and knocked over a large wooden shelf full of DVDs before leaving.”

Police found him two blocks away from the woman’s home with “sheetrock dust on his shoe.”

Detective Corporal Aaron Gamber stated in the court documents that Scoggin “made incriminating statements” during a Mirandized interview at the police substation.

