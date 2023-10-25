Arkansas man accused of assaulting man with hammer at truck stop

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas man is accused of assaulting a man with a hammer at a truck stop.

Horl Logan was arrested for assaulting a man in August 2023 at the Shell Lake Truck Stop, according to Crittenden County Sheriff Michael Allen.

Deputies found and arrested Logan at a residence on Rail Road Street on Tuesday.

Deputies searched his home and filed additional charges after discovering he had cocaine, according to Crittenden County Sheriff.

He is expected to appear in West Memphis Court on October 25.

