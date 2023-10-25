Bay police officer under investigation for fatal side-by-side incident has history of disciplinary actions

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Bay police officer at the center of an Arkansas State Police investigation for an incident that killed a man driving a side-by-side has been in trouble for his actions while in uniform before, leading to his termination from another department.

Records obtained by K8 News from the Jonesboro Police Department show Officer Christopher Shull was fired by the department in May 2022 for violation of department policy.

According to a Notice of Disciplinary Action in Shull’s personnel file, an internal affairs report written by Capt. Stephen McDaniel claimed Shull violated the department’s social media policy and code of conduct (untruthfulness).

McDaniel determined Shull lied about posting a video on social media of him tasing a woman with the words, “Can’t stop the flop! Ride the lightning,” after being questioned by supervisors.

The report by McDaniel said Shull showed the video to fellow officers and his supervisors during a shift briefing on May 18, 2022.

During the shift briefing, McDaniel wrote that Lieutenant Trey Dupuy and Sergeant David Stout told him they asked Shull if he had posted the video online, and he said “No.”

McDaniel wrote that Shull told him he “believed the supervisors were hinting that if he had posted it, he should delete it immediately. He said he did not believe their questions to be part of a ‘formal’ inquiry’ and would have answered ‘yes’ had he believed it was.”

Sergeant Stout told McDaniel he believed Shull lied to avoid getting in trouble and “would have trouble trusting Shull in the future.” Sergeant Stout also told McDaniel he had a conversation with Shull “two or three weeks” prior about the social media posting.

After submitting his report to Police Chief Rick Elliott on May 20, 2022, Shull was terminated for violating the department’s code of conduct and violating the department’s social media policy.

READ: Officer Christopher Shull’s personnel file

The moment was the final incident in a series of reprimands Shull faced while employed with the Jonesboro Police Department.

In Jan. 2022, Shull was put on a two-day suspension for violating department policies when he did not follow supervisor orders during a potential police chase.

In a Performance Notice in Shull’s personnel file, Lieutenant Dupuy wrote that Shull and other officers were to terminate a pursuit with a vehicle.

Dupuy wrote that Shull attempted to get a fellow officer to assist “with a rolling roadblock after Sergeant RJ Smith had previously terminated the pursuit.” The notice stated that fellow officers would not help Shull because the rolling roadblock would be “a traffic hazard.”

According to Dupuy’s report, while other officers followed the vehicle at safe speeds, Shull did not. Dupuy said Shull “proceeds to accelerate to catch up to the vehicle and pull in front of it,” and then, according to Dupuy, Shull slowed down and swerved back and forth to slow the vehicle down, describing the actions as “reckless and could have put citizens in danger.”

Dupuy’s notice stated that Shull had been disciplined twice before for reckless actions while operating a police vehicle, but details of those actions were not provided in Shull’s personnel file.

K8 News reported on a chase in which Shull took part in Oct. 2020.

According to Shull’s body and dash camera video provided by the Jonesboro Police Department, Shull can be seen driving at a high rate of speed, swerving in and out of traffic to stop a vehicle believed to have been involved in a robbery at a Dollar General.

Arkansas State Police eventually took over the chase, with Trooper Tanner Middlecoff performing a PIT maneuver on the woman’s car.

The suspect’s vehicle was flipped upside down with four people inside. The driver, 35-year-old Lakita Davis, did not survive the crash.

In a separate incident, Shull was accused by a Success School parent of threatening to “slap the s**t” out of her student during an incident in May 2019.

It is unclear what disciplinary action Shull received because of his action, if any. Still, according to a letter to the mother from Jonesboro Police Captain J. Scott Baxter, Shull’s actions were “outside of the Jonesboro Police Department policy.”

Baxter did write that Shull would continue to receive “training concerning the issues” covered in the mother’s complaint.

Shull is currently under investigation by Arkansas State Police for an incident involving a Bay man.

The incident near Bay City Hall, on a Saturday night just after 11, has raised questions.

It began when Shull reported to dispatch that he was “in pursuit of a side-by-side” driven by Steven Kyle McMasters, claiming it had been stolen.

The family of McMasters has sought legal counsel, disputing Shull’s claim the side-by-side was stolen and belonged to the family.

Shull is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Bay Police Chief Keith Milam would not comment on whether he knew of Shull’s past when the department hired Shull.

