Boil order lifted for Strawberry

STRAWBERRY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health has lifted a boil water order for the Lawrence County town of Strawberry.

The order, which applied to the entire Strawberry Waterworks system, was issued on Wednesday, Oct. 25, after a water main break led to a loss in “normal system pressure” that might have possibly contaminated the water.

According to the ADH, the boil order was lifted at 12:11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27.

