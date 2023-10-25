Football Friday Night
Commission approves Highway 78 designation through Northeast Arkansas

According to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation, existing portions...
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Highway Commission gave the green light Wednesday, Oct. 25, to designate parts of several Northeast Arkansas interstates and highways as U.S. Highway 78.

According to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation, existing portions of Interstates 55 and 555, U.S. Highway 49, and State Highways 18, 18 Spur, and 226 will now be dual-signed as U.S. Highway 78.

The 140-mile stretch travels through parts of Craighead, Crittenden, and Mississippi counties.

“By designating U.S. Highway 78, we are identifying and designating a U.S. route in northeast Arkansas that connects, via east-west, four-lane highway routes, three Interstates – Interstates 55, I-555 and Future I-57,” said Alec Farmer, chairman of the Arkansas Highway Commission. “This new and improved route is another arrow in the quiver for economic development and growth in Northeast Arkansas.”

