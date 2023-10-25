Convicted killer loses appeal

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Court of Appeals has upheld a Poinsett County man’s murder conviction.

Cameron Wray, who was sentenced to 16 years in prison for the 2020 murder and robbery of Mack Rhoads, filed an appeal in September asking that his conviction be overturned.

Wray’s attorneys claimed that prosecutors failed to provide sufficient evidence that he was there at the time of the crime.

In its decision, the appeals court agreed there was sufficient evidence that Wray was an accomplice to both crimes.

Wray’s attorneys also “inferred there had been a secret ‘off the books’ agreement” with another suspect, Jordan Ratton, to testify against him.

The Court of Appeals stated that point also fails, noting that a review of the circuit court’s ruling did not demonstrate prejudice.

In its decision issued on Oct. 25, the Court of Appeals affirmed Wray’s conviction on one count of aggravated robbery and one count of second-degree murder.

