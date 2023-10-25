Football Friday Night
Downtown streets closing ahead of block party

Sections of two major downtown streets will be closed ahead of Wednesday night’s trunk or treat.(City of Jonesboro)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sections of two major downtown streets will be closed ahead of Wednesday night’s trunk or treat.

According to the City of Jonesboro, Matthews Avenue between Main Street and Madison Avenue and Union Street between Jefferson Avenue and Warner Avenue will be closed from 1 until 8 p.m. Oct. 25 for the Trunk or Treat Community Block Party.

The party, which is open to ghosts and goblins of all ages, will be held from 5 until 7 p.m.

Due to the road closures, the Jonesboro Police Department said parking will be congested.

JPD urges motorists to “be mindful of children crossing the streets to get to the festivities.”

