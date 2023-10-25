IT system outage causes delays at FedEx Express

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-based FedEx experienced an IT system outage at the Memphis hub on Tuesday night.

Customers who are expecting packages to be delivered Wednesday, October 25 could see their delivery delayed.

No other details about the IT system outage were released.

