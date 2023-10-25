Football Friday Night
IT system outage causes delays at FedEx Express

Customers could see delays in package deliveries
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-based FedEx experienced an IT system outage at the Memphis hub on Tuesday night.

Customers who are expecting packages to be delivered Wednesday, October 25 could see their delivery delayed.

No other details about the IT system outage were released.

