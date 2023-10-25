Football Friday Night
Law enforcement urging caution as Halloween approaches

By Hayden Savage
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Spooky season is upon us, and before sending the kiddos out to fill up on candy, law enforcement wants you to make sure you do it as safely as possible.

Law enforcement says even if your child isn’t wearing a dark-colored costume, reflective clothing is never a bad idea.

Having adult supervision around your children at all times is also crucial.

“Especially the small children need adult supervision. They need adults with them to help guide them to make sure they’re safe while doing that,” said Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell.

Sheriff Bell suggested hunting for candy in a more public setting is never a bad idea.

“My suggestion would be to find a place like a church or fire department around that is doing these trunk-or-treat events. It’s safer than going up and down the street going house to house,” Bell explained.

The sheriff said if you plan to go door to door during Halloween, make sure you know where sex offenders live in the area.

The sex offender registry can be found on the Arkansas Division of Public Safety website.

