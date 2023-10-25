Man receives probation after pleading guilty to sexual assault

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lake City man will not spend a day in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a child.

Judge Melissa Richardson sentenced 33-year-old John C. Dunn to 72 months’ probation after he entered a negotiated plea of guilty to fourth-degree sexual assault.

According to court documents, the alleged assaults occurred in July of 2022 when Dunn gave the victims a ride to a Poinsett County racetrack.

During the car ride, the victims claimed Dunn touched them in an inappropriate manner.

Poinsett County sheriff’s deputies initially arrested Dunn on suspicion of rape and fourth-degree sexual assault.

On Oct. 20, 2023, Dunn appeared with his attorney in court, where he entered a guilty plea.

According to the judge’s notes, the state recommended the sentence after talking with the victims.

In addition to probation, Dunn must register as a sex offender and pay all court costs and fees in $50 monthly installments beginning Dec. 1.

