Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Man receives probation after pleading guilty to sexual assault

A Lake City man will not spend a day in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting two...
A Lake City man will not spend a day in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting two children.(Poinsett County Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lake City man will not spend a day in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a child.

Judge Melissa Richardson sentenced 33-year-old John C. Dunn to 72 months’ probation after he entered a negotiated plea of guilty to fourth-degree sexual assault.

According to court documents, the alleged assaults occurred in July of 2022 when Dunn gave the victims a ride to a Poinsett County racetrack.

During the car ride, the victims claimed Dunn touched them in an inappropriate manner.

Poinsett County sheriff’s deputies initially arrested Dunn on suspicion of rape and fourth-degree sexual assault.

On Oct. 20, 2023, Dunn appeared with his attorney in court, where he entered a guilty plea.

According to the judge’s notes, the state recommended the sentence after talking with the victims.

In addition to probation, Dunn must register as a sex offender and pay all court costs and fees in $50 monthly installments beginning Dec. 1.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge found probable cause this week to charge 44-year-old Jamie Haney of Paragould with...
Man accused of raping child multiple times
A power outage has forced a Northeast Arkansas school district to dismiss classes early.
School dismissed early due to power outage
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Future I-57 will come through Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Clay County in Arkansas to the...
Route chosen for future Interstate 57 corridor
Law enforcement officers from multiple jurisdictions surrounded a house with guns drawn when a...
Man arrested after barricading himself in home

Latest News

The Arkansas Department of Health has lifted a boil water order for the Lawrence County town of...
Boil order lifted for Strawberry
According to court documents, a jury convicted 21-year-old Eli Joseph Campbell of negligent...
Jonesboro man sentenced to 1 year in fatal DWI crash
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Dobby is a three-year-old neutered male who loves to play. He's been at the Northeast Arkansas...
Furry Friday: Dobby
Carl and Ingeborg Mosby of Jonesboro brought prescription drugs they no longer use to the JPD...
National Drug Take Back Day returns