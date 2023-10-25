Mo. Dept. of Conservation reminds hunters of mandatory CWD sampling

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding hunters of mandatory Chronic Wasting Disease sampling.

The sampling will take place during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms season, November 11-12.

According to the department, hunters who harvest deer in 39 CWD management zone counties are required to take their deer or the head on the day of harvest to one of MDC’s sampling stations. The sampling and test results are free.

Counties with mandatory CWD testing include: Adair, Barry, Barton, Bollinger, Caldwell, Carroll, Cedar, Chariton, Clay, Clinton, Crawford, Dallas, Franklin, Gasconade, Grundy, Hickory, Jasper, Jefferson, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Madison, Montgomery, Oregon, Perry, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Ray, Ripley, Schuyler, St. Clair, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Sullivan, Taney, Vernon and Washington.

MDC designates counties where CWD has been found and counties within 10 miles of where CWD has been found as part of its CWD Management Zone.

You can click here for more information on CWD in Missouri.

Check the CWD testing results online here.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.