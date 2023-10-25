Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Mo. Dept. of Conservation reminds hunters of mandatory CWD sampling

39 counties in Missouri are Missouri Department of Conservation Chronic Wasting Disease...
39 counties in Missouri are Missouri Department of Conservation Chronic Wasting Disease management zones.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding hunters of mandatory Chronic Wasting Disease sampling.

The sampling will take place during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms season, November 11-12.

According to the department, hunters who harvest deer in 39 CWD management zone counties are required to take their deer or the head on the day of harvest to one of MDC’s sampling stations. The sampling and test results are free.

Counties with mandatory CWD testing include: Adair, Barry, Barton, Bollinger, Caldwell, Carroll, Cedar, Chariton, Clay, Clinton, Crawford, Dallas, Franklin, Gasconade, Grundy, Hickory, Jasper, Jefferson, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Madison, Montgomery, Oregon, Perry, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Ray, Ripley, Schuyler, St. Clair, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Sullivan, Taney, Vernon and Washington.

MDC designates counties where CWD has been found and counties within 10 miles of where CWD has been found as part of its CWD Management Zone.

You can click here for more information on CWD in Missouri.

Check the CWD testing results online here.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge found probable cause this week to charge 44-year-old Jamie Haney of Paragould with...
Man accused of raping child multiple times
A power outage has forced a Northeast Arkansas school district to dismiss classes early.
School dismissed early due to power outage
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Future I-57 will come through Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Clay County in Arkansas to the...
Route chosen for future Interstate 57 corridor
Law enforcement officers from multiple jurisdictions surrounded a house with guns drawn when a...
Man arrested after barricading himself in home

Latest News

The Arkansas Department of Health has lifted a boil water order for the Lawrence County town of...
Boil order lifted for Strawberry
According to court documents, a jury convicted 21-year-old Eli Joseph Campbell of negligent...
Jonesboro man sentenced to 1 year in fatal DWI crash
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Dobby is a three-year-old neutered male who loves to play. He's been at the Northeast Arkansas...
Furry Friday: Dobby
Carl and Ingeborg Mosby of Jonesboro brought prescription drugs they no longer use to the JPD...
National Drug Take Back Day returns