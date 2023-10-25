Quorum court votes to reactivate airbase if needed

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Mississippi County Quorum Court passed a resolution Tuesday that would allow the county to reactivate the Eaker Air Force Base if needed.

The decision comes as the Israel-Hamas war continues. County officials said they want to provide the government with everything it needs.

County Clerk Janice Currie said the base is still in working condition, and if the U.S. government needs it, they will be sure to keep everything up to date.

She said reactivation of the Air Force “would be a win-win for the United States Air Force and the people of Mississippi County.”

The quorum court said they had not heard anything from the Air Force, but they wanted to make sure if something did happen, it would be ready.

