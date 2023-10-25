Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Quorum court votes to reactivate airbase if needed

From Region 8 News at Six
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Mississippi County Quorum Court passed a resolution Tuesday that would allow the county to reactivate the Eaker Air Force Base if needed.

The decision comes as the Israel-Hamas war continues. County officials said they want to provide the government with everything it needs.

County Clerk Janice Currie said the base is still in working condition, and if the U.S. government needs it, they will be sure to keep everything up to date.

She said reactivation of the Air Force “would be a win-win for the United States Air Force and the people of Mississippi County.”

The quorum court said they had not heard anything from the Air Force, but they wanted to make sure if something did happen, it would be ready.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge found probable cause this week to charge 44-year-old Jamie Haney of Paragould with...
Man accused of raping child multiple times
A power outage has forced a Northeast Arkansas school district to dismiss classes early.
School dismissed early due to power outage
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Future I-57 will come through Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Clay County in Arkansas to the...
Route chosen for future Interstate 57 corridor
Law enforcement officers from multiple jurisdictions surrounded a house with guns drawn when a...
Man arrested after barricading himself in home

Latest News

The Arkansas Department of Health has lifted a boil water order for the Lawrence County town of...
Boil order lifted for Strawberry
Carl and Ingeborg Mosby of Jonesboro brought prescription drugs they no longer use to the JPD...
National Drug Take Back Day returns
The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission has hired its first executive director.
Jonesboro A&P Commission names Craig Rickert as executive director
A new 7.9 mil increase in Lepanto is could be used for a new high school.
Millage increase for new school
Brantley is a 10-year-old student at Greene County Tech. One day, he hopes to suit up for the...
A Family for Me: Brantley