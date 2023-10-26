Football Friday Night
ARDOT plans to widen part of Highway 64

The Arkansas Department of Transportation is looking to widen part of Highway 64.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation is looking to widen part of Highway 64.

According to a news release from ARDOT, the project will widen 0.85 miles of Highway 64 from just west of the Highway 1 intersection to Couty Road 367.

ARDOT said the existing roadway will be widened to a four-lane road. It will be divided by a 15-foot raised median with four 11-foot lanes, a 5-foot-wide sidewalk with a three-foot greenspace on the south side, and a 10-foot-wide sidepath with a 6-foot greenspace on the north side.

The project will include the replacement of the existing traffic signals at Highway 64 and Highway 1 intersection in front of Walmart with new traffic signals.

Part of Highway 1 will also be widened to add additional turn and through lanes at the intersection of Highway 64.

ARDOT will hold a public involvement meeting on Thursday, Oct. 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Wynne First Assembly of God’s fellowship hall.

More information about this project can be found on ARDOT’s website.

