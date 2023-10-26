Arkansas State football travels to ULM for SBC matchup

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football heads south for another Sun Belt matchup.

The 3-4 Red Wolves face 2-5 ULM. It’s a pivotal game for the pack to get back in the postseason picture.

“It’s going to be a great challenge,” head coach Butch Jones said in the A-State weekly press conference. “When you look at Monroe, I would argue with anyone that they’re probably the best 2-5 football team in America. They’re probably about 4 or 5 plays away from being 5-2.”

A-State had two touchdowns called back due to penalties in the Coastal Carolina loss. Nonetheless the Red Wolves are seeing progress on that side of the ball.

“I feel like the offense has improved,” Jacob Bayer added. “You can see it just in terms of, I think our explosive plays have definitely picked up. It’s a matter of we got to the red zone a bunch, it’s just finishing the drive. So that comes with little execution and details. It was two flags, guys not hitting the right holes. The offense, it’s there, we can produce and we can get yards. It’s just critical situation execution.”

Melique Straker led A-State with 11 tackles against Coastal Carolina. He describes the ULM QBs the Red Wolves will face. “One quarterback is going to be more of a pocket passer, the other can scramble a little bit more in situations like that,” Straker said. “So you kinda have to adjust to the playing style of those players. I think our effort has picked up, our tenacity has picked up. You’re seeing a lot more swarm around the ball.”

Arkansas State faces ULM Saturday at Malone Stadium. Kickoff is at 4:00pm, the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.