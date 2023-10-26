Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Arkansas State football travels to ULM for SBC matchup

The Red Wolves take the field.
The Red Wolves take the field.(KAIT-TV)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football heads south for another Sun Belt matchup.

The 3-4 Red Wolves face 2-5 ULM. It’s a pivotal game for the pack to get back in the postseason picture.

“It’s going to be a great challenge,” head coach Butch Jones said in the A-State weekly press conference. “When you look at Monroe, I would argue with anyone that they’re probably the best 2-5 football team in America. They’re probably about 4 or 5 plays away from being 5-2.”

A-State had two touchdowns called back due to penalties in the Coastal Carolina loss. Nonetheless the Red Wolves are seeing progress on that side of the ball.

“I feel like the offense has improved,” Jacob Bayer added. “You can see it just in terms of, I think our explosive plays have definitely picked up. It’s a matter of we got to the red zone a bunch, it’s just finishing the drive. So that comes with little execution and details. It was two flags, guys not hitting the right holes. The offense, it’s there, we can produce and we can get yards. It’s just critical situation execution.”

Melique Straker led A-State with 11 tackles against Coastal Carolina. He describes the ULM QBs the Red Wolves will face. “One quarterback is going to be more of a pocket passer, the other can scramble a little bit more in situations like that,” Straker said. “So you kinda have to adjust to the playing style of those players. I think our effort has picked up, our tenacity has picked up. You’re seeing a lot more swarm around the ball.”

Arkansas State faces ULM Saturday at Malone Stadium. Kickoff is at 4:00pm, the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two are dead and two injured following a Mississippi crash Friday.
Two dead, two injured in Mississippi County crash
A judge found probable cause this week to charge 44-year-old Jamie Haney of Paragould with...
Man accused of raping child multiple times
A power outage has forced a Northeast Arkansas school district to dismiss classes early.
School dismissed early due to power outage
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Future I-57 will come through Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Clay County in Arkansas to the...
Route chosen for future Interstate 57 corridor

Latest News

Butch Jones & Terry Bowden break down A-State/ULM matchup
Northwestern State has canceled its football season in the wake of a player’s shooting death.
University cancels its football season, head coach resigns after player dies in shooting
Magnolia native Derrian Ford fills up box score in Arkansas State debut
The Bisons are off to an 8-0 start and ranked in the top 5 in NCAA Division II.
Harding football moves up to #4 in AFCA Top 25