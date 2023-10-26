Blogger sues Gov. Sanders over documents regarding lectern

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) - Blogger Matt Campbell has filed a lawsuit against Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders for documentation related to the purchase of a lectern.

Campbell’s lawsuit against the governor was filed on October 24.

According to our content partner KNWA, the lawsuit claims the governor’s office violated the state’s Freedom of Information Act when it did not turn over documents related to the purchase of a $19,000 lectern.

Campbell also requested copies of the calendar and emails for the First Gentleman Bryan Sanders.

For more information on this story, visit KNWA’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.