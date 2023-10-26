Chris Stapleton’s road show stopping in Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Fans of Chris Stapleton will have “Nobody to Blame” if they miss his concert in North Little Rock.

The country music star’s All-American Road Show will make a stop at Simmons Bank Arena on Aug. 22, 2024. Special guests include Grace Potter and Allen Stone.

Tickets to the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3, and range in price from $69.75 to $159.75. There is a 6-ticket limit per household.

Tickets can be purchased at the arena box office or at ticketmaster.com.

