Crosswalk concerns with the construction of a new pool underway

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The newest outdoor attraction coming to Jonesboro could cause some issues on the roads, as construction has begun on the new pool at Parker Park and the area is expected to see more foot traffic.

When you look at the crosswalk that connects Parker Park with Novak St. it is a little dangerous and there are plenty of people who have had close calls with children, like David Watson.

“I have had a lot of kids run out at that crosswalk and it is scary,” Watson said.

Watson is not the only one, as Mike Lovell has lived across from Parker Park for 30 years, and said he sees this all the time.

“It is the one where the kids are starting to step out and the drivers go on through, they might stop for a second, but they go through,” Lovell said.

With the construction of the new pool, Watson says it is not going to help the number of cars and children that are moving through that spot.

“More traffic, more kids crossing the road, yeah it is going to be dangerous,” Watson said.

The city of Jonesboro has expressed interest in adding some type of traffic signal or something to add extra safety measures.

Brad Smithee with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said it all starts with a study to see if they are going to do something.

“In a situation like this, we would probably start talking about a traffic study or a traffic projection on what this new development at Parker Park is going to do,” Smithee said.

Both Watson and Lovell feel like a traffic light might be the answer and Watson says all you would need is a way for the children to press a button to make the signal change.

“That way they can hit the trigger and the light will go on and that way they can cross, and they don’t have to worry about getting hit or anything like that,” Watson said.

ARDOT has no plans right now to change the intersection and the pool is projected to be completed by next summer.

