A Family for Me: Brantley

By Chase Gage
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If hugs and smiles were nickles and dimes, everyone who knows Brantley would be rich beyond comprehension. Perhaps they already are.

Brantley is a 10-year-old student at Greene County Tech. In many ways, he’s a typical child. In fact, when asked to describe himself to the public, he enthusiastically put his interests on display.

“Hi, my name is Brantley and I’m 10 years old. I like pizza, ice cream, and football,” he said.

However, that’s not where his answer ended. Brantley is in foster care and is in search of his forever family. That becomes apparent as the “typical” label begins to fade away.

“I like my caseworker. All these people around me, I love them,” he continued. “I would just love to be with you at your house.”

That caseworker he speaks so highly of is Dusty Brown. She said Brantley is one of a kind.

“Brantley is absolutely the best. He is sweet and energetic, gives the best hugs, and always has. We call them ‘Brantley Hugs.’ He’s the greatest little boy,” Brown said. “He’s been through more probably than any kid I have on my caseload. And he’s always happy. He never stops smiling.”

For more information on how you can help Brantley find his forever home, you can click here to access his page on the Project Zero website.

