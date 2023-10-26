Fun and spookiness abound at block party

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – There was plenty of scary excitement Wednesday evening in downtown Jonesboro at the Annual Trunk-or-Treat Community Block Party.

Hundreds of ghosts and goblins of all ages gathered along East Matthews Avenue and Union Street for the event.

Some of those at the event were a pair of grandparents dressed up as their favorite superheroes. They said they had been going to the event for over 20 years.

“This is the biggest crowd we have ever had. We have been coming for over 20 years and this is as far and away the biggest crowd we have ever had,” the crime-fighting duo said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.