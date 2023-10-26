Iconic playhouse reopening under new name, stewardship

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A non-profit in Randolph County will carry on the tradition of an iconic playhouse.

The former Downtown Playhouse was recently taken over by Marr Street Productions, after Founding Member, Kelly Grooms, announced his retirement in September.

Downtown Playhouse will now be referred to as the “Marr Street Playhouse.”

Marr Street Productions knew it had to step in and keep the playhouse open.

“We love the playhouse. We’ve worked with Kelly for many years. We didn’t want to see it end, so we made sure that it continued,” Marr Street Playhouse Executive Director Marilyn Hogan said.

MSP has been working on the inside of the building, getting it ready for shows, and new classes.

“On one side we’re doing repairs and renovations and getting it ready for classes, and on the other side we’re getting it ready for a show to open next weekend,” Hogan explained.

The playhouse will have its first show under its new name on Nov. 3 with a showing of the Diary of Anne Frank.

For more information on tickets, visit Marr Street Production’s website.

