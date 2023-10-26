Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Iconic playhouse reopening under new name, stewardship

By Hayden Savage
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A non-profit in Randolph County will carry on the tradition of an iconic playhouse.

The former Downtown Playhouse was recently taken over by Marr Street Productions, after Founding Member, Kelly Grooms, announced his retirement in September.

Downtown Playhouse will now be referred to as the “Marr Street Playhouse.”

Marr Street Productions knew it had to step in and keep the playhouse open.

“We love the playhouse. We’ve worked with Kelly for many years. We didn’t want to see it end, so we made sure that it continued,” Marr Street Playhouse Executive Director Marilyn Hogan said.

MSP has been working on the inside of the building, getting it ready for shows, and new classes.

“On one side we’re doing repairs and renovations and getting it ready for classes, and on the other side we’re getting it ready for a show to open next weekend,” Hogan explained.

The playhouse will have its first show under its new name on Nov. 3 with a showing of the Diary of Anne Frank.

For more information on tickets, visit Marr Street Production’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge found probable cause this week to charge 44-year-old Jamie Haney of Paragould with...
Man accused of raping child multiple times
A power outage has forced a Northeast Arkansas school district to dismiss classes early.
School dismissed early due to power outage
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Future I-57 will come through Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Clay County in Arkansas to the...
Route chosen for future Interstate 57 corridor
Law enforcement officers from multiple jurisdictions surrounded a house with guns drawn when a...
Man arrested after barricading himself in home

Latest News

Arkansans have spent $211.3 million this year to purchase medical marijuana.
Arkansas sees a lot of green from medical marijuana sales
The researchers received $939,127 through NRCS. Non-federal matching funds total more than...
A-State researchers receive grant to monitor water quality and green house gas emissions
According to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation, existing portions...
Commission approves Highway 78 designation through Northeast Arkansas
"Thank You, Heroes!" sign outside Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare
Mid-South nurses forced to return bonuses received during pandemic