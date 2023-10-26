‘Good soaking’ needed for low lake levels

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The lake water levels tend to go up and down frequently, but over the past few weeks, they have been on a downward trend.

Waters from surrounding ditches and creeks flow into Hogue Lake in Poinsett County, but those water levels are low as well.

Fishermen who want to fish in the popular spot have been unable to get their boats in the water using the boat ramps, so some are having to use other forms of transportation to get to the best fishing holes.

“It takes a while to launch, so it’s more shoreline fishing and kayak fishing or with small boat rather than a trailer boat,” said Brett Timmons with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

Timmons said that we need a good soaking rain. Anywhere from 2-3 inches would be enough he said, since some of the creeks flood quickly and flow into Hogue.

Timmons added that the entire state is dealing with low levels on lakes and rivers.

