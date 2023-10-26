Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

‘Good soaking’ needed for low lake levels

By Jace Passmore
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The lake water levels tend to go up and down frequently, but over the past few weeks, they have been on a downward trend.

Waters from surrounding ditches and creeks flow into Hogue Lake in Poinsett County, but those water levels are low as well.

Fishermen who want to fish in the popular spot have been unable to get their boats in the water using the boat ramps, so some are having to use other forms of transportation to get to the best fishing holes.

“It takes a while to launch, so it’s more shoreline fishing and kayak fishing or with small boat rather than a trailer boat,” said Brett Timmons with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

Timmons said that we need a good soaking rain. Anywhere from 2-3 inches would be enough he said, since some of the creeks flood quickly and flow into Hogue.

Timmons added that the entire state is dealing with low levels on lakes and rivers.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge found probable cause this week to charge 44-year-old Jamie Haney of Paragould with...
Man accused of raping child multiple times
A power outage has forced a Northeast Arkansas school district to dismiss classes early.
School dismissed early due to power outage
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Future I-57 will come through Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Clay County in Arkansas to the...
Route chosen for future Interstate 57 corridor
Law enforcement officers from multiple jurisdictions surrounded a house with guns drawn when a...
Man arrested after barricading himself in home

Latest News

Ryan's Thursday 5PM Forecast (10/26/2023)
Ryan's Thursday 5PM Forecast (10/26/2023)
From Good Morning Region 8
10/27 Aaron's Morning Forecast
Aaron's Thursday Morning Forecast (10/26/23)
Aaron's Thursday Morning Forecast (10/26/23)
Ryan's Wednesday 6PM Forecast (10/25/2023)
Ryan's Wednesday 6PM Forecast (10/25/2023)