Man accused of raping child multiple times

A judge found probable cause this week to charge 44-year-old Jamie Haney of Paragould with raping a young child multiple times.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause to charge a Paragould man with raping a young child multiple times.

According to court documents, Greene County sheriff’s deputies received a report from the Child Abuse Hotline on Oct. 22 regarding the sexual assault of a child.

During an interview on Oct. 23, the victim said 44-year-old Jamie Haney forced them to “perform sexual acts on him and participate in sexually deviate activity over the course of two years,” the affidavit stated.

After reviewing the case, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge Haney with four counts of rape.

Haney is being held in the Greene County Detention Center without bond awaiting his next court appearance.

Editor’s Note: Due to the graphic nature of the allegations and to protect the alleged victim, K8 News has chosen not to divulge the details of the case, including the age and gender of the victim.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

