Man arrested after barricading himself in home

Law enforcement officers from multiple jurisdictions surrounded a house with guns drawn when a wanted man barricaded himself inside.(New Madrid County Sheriff's Department)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - Law enforcement officers from multiple jurisdictions surrounded a house with guns drawn when a wanted man barricaded himself inside.

According to the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department, Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies requested their help while serving warrants on a suspect.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, at a home in Clarkton.

The man locked himself in a bedroom then threatened to “use a weapon,” the news release stated. Investigators later learned the gun was an Airsoft rifle.

Officers with the Kennett and Portageville Police Departments, along with the Malden Department of Public Safety and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, responded to the scene and surrounded the house.

“At approximately 11:45 a.m., officers were able to negotiate the suspect’s surrender without incidence,” the release said.

The suspect’s identity has not been released pending the filing of formal charges.

