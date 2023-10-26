Millage increase for new school

LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - EPC is looking to raise the millage to 7.9, which would help build a new high school where the current EPC Junior High building is.

Lepanto Junior High School is a building that has been around since the early 1940s and could come down soon. Lepanto Elementary was added to the district during the mid-1960s.

Lepanto residents said a new school is something the town has needed for years and is something that could change the landscape of the small town.

“Lepanto is kind of small so if they build a little bit it can build the town up and make more people come here,” said Lepanto resident Kyle Killiam.

With both schools being so old, Killiam said he is hoping a new school will make for a better school. “They are pushing 100 years old and that’s pretty old, you walk inside and it still has the old-style ceiling in it,” said Killiam.

Not only does a new school mean a new building but more amenities that students can use. Killiam said this is something the town has needed since he moved here years ago.

“It would be beneficial because I mean new school comes with new everything, new desks, new books, and new people,” said Killiam.

The 7.9 millage increase could be on the ballot in March of 2024 with the proposed rate of tax. The tax levy will begin July 1st, 2025 to, and including, June 30th, 2026 if passed in the annual elections.

Paying a little bit more to give the kids and the town something to be proud of is something Killiam is not concerned about.

“You might have to pay a little bit for it but if you have kids and grandchildren that go there they are going to be benefitting from it so why not,” said Killiam.

The school district said it’s still working out some of the logistics but a tax rate will be proposed during a November meeting.

