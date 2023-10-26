Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Survivors of suicide supporting each other

The event promoted mental health awareness on topics such as drug overdose and suicide.
The event promoted mental health awareness on topics such as drug overdose and suicide.(KAIT)
By Maddie Sexton
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Things like addiction and suicidal thoughts are difficult to cope with but can be even more difficult to discuss.

NEA Divine Intervention hosted the ‘More Than a Day’ event on Thursday, Oct. 26, at the St. Bernards Auditorium. The event promoted mental health awareness on topics such as drug overdose and suicide.

Guest speakers shared their stories of surviving suicide. The group said they hoped it showed others how to get the help they need while also letting them know that they are not alone.

“Because one day, one week, one month out of the year does not suffice to say we’re dealing with the problem,” said survivor and peer in training Johnny Smith.

Resource and support groups from all over Arkansas attended the event. They spoke with people from Region 8 who were looking for mental health guidance.

Little Rock-based The Haven’s Regional Director Chase Crews said suicide hits close to home for him.

“My father committed suicide when I was 7,” he said. “So any chance I get to talk to the community about the resources that are out there for suicide and addiction, I take advantage of it.”

For those looking for local mental health resources, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge found probable cause this week to charge 44-year-old Jamie Haney of Paragould with...
Man accused of raping child multiple times
A power outage has forced a Northeast Arkansas school district to dismiss classes early.
School dismissed early due to power outage
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Future I-57 will come through Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Clay County in Arkansas to the...
Route chosen for future Interstate 57 corridor
Law enforcement officers from multiple jurisdictions surrounded a house with guns drawn when a...
Man arrested after barricading himself in home

Latest News

The Arkansas Department of Health has lifted a boil water order for the Lawrence County town of...
Boil order lifted for Strawberry
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Carl and Ingeborg Mosby of Jonesboro brought prescription drugs they no longer use to the JPD...
National Drug Take Back Day returns
The ADH will be participating in multiple activities in Arkansas throughout the week.
ADH shares tips to reduce lead exposure in young children
The Black River Technical College is being praised for its state-wide accomplishment.
BRTC ranks third in state for best practical nursing programs