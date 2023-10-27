Football Friday Night
Arkansas ranks high among states with most fatal house fires, study shows

The Natural State ranked high on a list of states that witnessed a large number of deadly house fires.(MGN)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Natural State ranked high on a list of states that witnessed a large number of deadly house fires.

A recent study conducted by FireCashBuyers.com analyzed data from the U.S. Fire Administration to find the number of residential structure fire casualties across all 50 states.

Arkansas and West Virginia both ranked sixth in the country with 13.2 casualties per 1,000 fires.

The study found that both states suffered large wildfires over the last several years that led to more than 60 homes being damaged and destroyed.

Alaska ranked number one in the country, with 22.9 casualties per 1,000 fires.

The study cited the increased need to heat homes in the area as a potential factor for the high number of house fires.

