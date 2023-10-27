BRTC ranks third in state for best practical nursing programs

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Black River Technical College is being praised for its statewide accomplishment.

The college ranked third in the state on the 2024 Practical Nursing List and was given an overall score of 97.86.

It was preceded by the University of Arkansas Monticello-McGehee in first place and Arkansas State University-Beebe in second.

For more information on the achievement, or about becoming a licensed practical nurse, you can visit practicalnursing.org or BRTC’s website.

