Five indicted in fentanyl overdose deaths

A federal grand jury indicted five White County residents on charges they contributed to the fentanyl overdose deaths of three people.

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A federal grand jury indicted five White County residents on charges they contributed to the fentanyl overdose deaths of three people.

The indictment filed in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Arkansas names Sarah Allison, Paris Marshon Scott, Melvin Collier, Leroy Sanders, and Tara Sanders.




All five are charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, resulting in death.

According to the indictment, Allison is charged with three counts of distributing fentanyl resulting in death. Scott is charged with two counts of distributing fentanyl resulting in death, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of firearms by certain persons.




On Thursday, Oct. 26, all five suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Their jury trial is set for Nov. 28 in Little Rock.

