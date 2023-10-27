Week 10 of Football Friday Night featured more pivotal matchups in the conference title picture and the state playoff picture.

Our Game of the Week was in the 5A East. Valley View beat Nettleton 43-26 to clinch the conference championship & a #1 seed.

Football Friday Night (10/27/23)

Game of the Week: Valley View 43, Nettleton 26

Conway 49, Jonesboro 6

Brookland 28, Paragould 13

Southside 42, Batesville 10

Rivercrest 49, Trumann 14

Highland 43, Westside 7

Pocahontas 30, Blytheville 18

Hoxie 35, Osceola 14

East Poinsett County 30, Des Arc 16

Marked Tree 22, Cross County 16

Corning 38, Subiaco Academy 30 (8-Man State Playoffs

Other Arkansas Games

Walnut Ridge 45, Manila 6

Wynne 49, Forrest City 14

Sheridan 16, Greene County 14

Benton 56, West Memphis 31

Harrisburg at Gosnell

Clarendon at Earle

Searcy at Jacksonville

Van Buren at Mountain Home

Bald Knob at Cave City

Heber Springs at Harding Academy

Quitman at Melbourne

Salem at Perryville

Newport at Yellville-Summit

Marianna at McCrory

Brinkley at Izard County

Missouri District Tournament

Monett at West Plains (Class 4)

Sikeston at Perryville (Class 4)

Kennett at Herculaneum (Class 3)

Kelly at Caruthersville (Class 2)

Malden at New Madrid County Central (Class 2)

Hayti at Miller (Class 1)

