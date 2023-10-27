Football Friday Night (10/27/23)
Week 10 of Football Friday Night featured more pivotal matchups in the conference title picture and the state playoff picture.
Our Game of the Week was in the 5A East. Valley View beat Nettleton 43-26 to clinch the conference championship & a #1 seed.
FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the K8 News app. A replay airs Saturday at 12:37am on KAIT-ABC.
CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864
You can follow Chris and Logan on twitter/X. There’s more prep pigskin updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.
Football Friday Night (10/27/23)
Game of the Week: Valley View 43, Nettleton 26
Conway 49, Jonesboro 6
Brookland 28, Paragould 13
Southside 42, Batesville 10
Rivercrest 49, Trumann 14
Highland 43, Westside 7
Pocahontas 30, Blytheville 18
Hoxie 35, Osceola 14
East Poinsett County 30, Des Arc 16
Marked Tree 22, Cross County 16
Corning 38, Subiaco Academy 30 (8-Man State Playoffs
Other Arkansas Games
Walnut Ridge 45, Manila 6
Wynne 49, Forrest City 14
Sheridan 16, Greene County 14
Benton 56, West Memphis 31
Harrisburg at Gosnell
Clarendon at Earle
Searcy at Jacksonville
Van Buren at Mountain Home
Bald Knob at Cave City
Heber Springs at Harding Academy
Quitman at Melbourne
Salem at Perryville
Newport at Yellville-Summit
Marianna at McCrory
Brinkley at Izard County
Missouri District Tournament
Monett at West Plains (Class 4)
Sikeston at Perryville (Class 4)
Kennett at Herculaneum (Class 3)
Kelly at Caruthersville (Class 2)
Malden at New Madrid County Central (Class 2)
Hayti at Miller (Class 1)
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.