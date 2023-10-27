Football Friday Night
Former A-State women’s basketball player arrested on drug charges

Jireh Washington
Jireh Washington(Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former A-State women’s basketball player was arrested after sheriff’s deputies said they found marijuana in her car.

Officers arrested Jireh Washington, head girls’ basketball coach at Fayette-Ware High School in Fayette County, Tennessee, following a search at the school.

During a search of her car, deputies reported finding a plastic bag with 1.923 grams of marijuana, two Mason jars with marijuana residue, a box of clear plastic baggies, two digital scales, and a 9mm handgun.

Washington was cited for simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance on school property and violation of a Drug-Free School Zone.

According to the A-State Red Wolves roster, Washington is a former women’s basketball team guard. Her time on the team began her freshman year in 2018 and continued until 2022.

