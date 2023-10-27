Gov. Sanders announces new defense industry jobs coming to Arkansas

Football Friday Night
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced a new manufacturing facility that will bring more defense industry jobs to the Natural State.(Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Facebook)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced a new manufacturing facility that will bring more defense industry jobs to the Natural State.

On Thursday, Oct. 26, Gov. Sanders announced in a news conference that a $33 million missile manufacturing facility built by Raytheon Rafael was coming to East Camden.

Governor Sanders makes an announcement

Governor Sanders makes an announcement

Posted by Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday, October 26, 2023

Sanders said the facility will manufacture missiles used by both the U.S. military and Israel’s Iron Dome defense system.

“Soon, everyone from the U.S. Marines to the IDF will be defending innocent lives using materials built right here in Arkansas,” said Governor Sanders.

A Raytheon representative said production at the new facility is expected to start in 2025 and will bring 30 new jobs to the area.

