Hidden Haunts: Doniphan, Missouri

DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) - The small town of Doniphan, Missouri, founded in 1847, has a close-knit community. Residents are invested in its history from Native American camps to civil war battles.

Ripley County Sheriff Mike Barton said the history makes for some interesting stories. Barton is no stranger to these stories, some of which have supernatural twists.

“Right around midnight, while patrolling, as I was coming down Lafayette approaching the courthouse, I saw a light on,” Barton said. “There shouldn’t be any light on after midnight.”

Barton saw a man appear in the window and decided to stop by to make sure nobody was in the courthouse who shouldn’t be.

After his search, he found nothing. However, a door in the courthouse that generally would be locked at that time was unlocked and open.

The courthouse is a spawn for alleged ghost activity. While it’s been rebuilt twice, the original building stood there in the 1840s. Sheriff Barton said it makes him think.

“Could it have been Alexander Doniphan? Could it have been a ghost from the Civil War?” Barton said.

A Doniphan couple, Kat and Brett Robinson purchased part of the old Doniphan Community Hospital on South Grand Avenue. The building is over 100 years old.

Kat said knowing some of her relatives walked the halls and were in the buildings is neat. She said it’s like owning a piece of history.

However, during restorations of the building, she and her husband quickly realized they may not be alone.

“We see things like people just walking through the hallway and just catching a glimpse. We hear the front door open and close a lot, and there’s no one there,” Kat said.

A hot topic for Kat and Brett is the hospital’s old morgue. Kat refuses to go check it out, but Brett has taken a peek a few times.

“When you think about what happened down there, you kind of look over your shoulder and think you’ll run into a zombie,” Brett said.

While she doesn’t consider the old hospital to be haunted, Kat thinks there are lingering spirits.

“It’s just like we were saying, a feeling of not being alone,” Kat said.

The Oak Ridge Cemetery is another spot that could be home to a ghost.

According to Sheriff Barton, the legend of Belle Neal’s Ghost resides there. He said many people are said to have seen her wandering the cemetery grounds at night and her statue shed a tear or wave.

A shop on the Doniphan square, which used to be home to Finch’s Drug Store, has some stories of its own.

While Heather Jones has been moving into her new boutique, strange things have happened. Ms. Finch used to work there as a cook. Chris Parish worked under Ms. Finch as a child and said she ran a tight kitchen. According to Jones, Ms. Finch died in the 1990s, but it’s believed that she’s stuck around to watch over the building.

Since her passing, previous owners have seen the door open and close to the kitchen and heard mysterious sounds. Jones even had ghost hunters come in to check the building out, and she said they saw a figure floating across the wall.

One of Jones’ employees was dropping up some things for her boutique. He dropped a box, the door to the old kitchen opened, and he heard someone scream for him to get out.

“He walked out, called me, and said, ‘I’m never going back into that building again’,” Jones said.

The spooky stories are countless in Doniphan, and Kat believes most of the town has spirits that are sticking around in some of its historic buildings.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.