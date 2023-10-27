Football Friday Night
Jonesboro A&P Commission names Craig Rickert as executive director

The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission has hired its first executive director.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission has hired its first executive director.

A news release said Craig Rickert was hired for the role after serving six as director of communications for Jonesboro Unlimited.

Rickert also served as an anchor at KAIT for 15 years prior to his work in economic development with Jonesboro Unlimited.

The news release said Rickert was instrumental in the rebranding of Jonesboro by bringing together the City of Jonesboro, the Downtown Jonesboro Alliance, the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce, and the A&P Commission under one complementary logo and style.

“I am so excited for the opportunity to continue to let people know all we have to offer here in Jonesboro,” Rickert said. “I can’t wait to work to spread the word and draw even more people here for special events.”

Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver said Rickert’s knowledge of the town and people makes him the perfect candidate for this role.

“With the amenities we have in place, like the Shooting Sports range and the coming sports complex, he has the passion to market Jonesboro regionally and nationally,” Mayor Copenhaver said.

Rickert’s first day with the A&P Commission will be Dec. 1.

