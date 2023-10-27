Football Friday Night
Jonesboro man sentenced to 1 year in fatal DWI crash

According to court documents, a jury convicted 21-year-old Eli Joseph Campbell of negligent homicide, a Class A misdemeanor.(Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County jury found a Jonesboro man guilty of a drunk driving crash that left a woman dead.

According to court documents, on Thursday, Oct. 26, a jury convicted 21-year-old Eli Joseph Campbell of negligent homicide, a Class A misdemeanor.

Following the verdict, the jury suggested Campbell be sentenced to one year in the county jail and pay a fine of $2,500.

According to court documents, Campbell’s blood alcohol content (BAC) was .218 when he failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of County Roads 910 and 905 on Nov. 14, 2021, and collided with a car driven by Savannah Fenley, 26, of Walnut Ridge.

Fenley, who had to be cut out of her car, died at the scene.

A passenger in her car, 27-year-old Kyle Bowles of Brookland, suffered serious injuries and was flown to a Memphis hospital.

Campbell, who was 19 at the time of the crash, suffered an injury near his left eye but told deputies that “he was fine.”

He also told deputies that he had not been drinking “very much,” yet the affidavit stated investigators found an empty bottle of Jack Daniel’s in the driver’s side floorboard of his pickup truck.

Campbell was taken to a Jonesboro hospital where a blood test revealed his BAC was .218, nearly three times the state legal limit of .08.

