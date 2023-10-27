Football Friday Night
Lyon College celebrating 43rd “ScotsFest”

By Hayden Savage
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A weekend festival in Independence County looks to celebrate Scottish heritage.

Lyon College’s 43rd annual ScotsFest begins Oct. 27 with events running through Oct. 29.

This year’s festival features events and activities for the entire family, a dog show, food, and the playing of bagpipes across campus.

The college said it’s carrying on a well-liked tradition that began in the 80s.

“We were founded by the Presbyterian Church in 1872 and the Presbyterian Church is a church of Scottland. In the early 80s, some people decided the honor that Scottish heritage and we’ve been doing it ever since. This will be our 43rd annual event,” Lyon College’s Director of Advancement of Scottish Heritage Kenton Adler said.

Lyon expects a large crowd on campus this weekend.

“We’ve had sometimes 8-10,000 people on campus. It all depends on the weather. We’re talking about a slight chance of rain, but if it’s like this tomorrow, it’ll be perfect,” Adler explained.

For a full list of events, visit Lyon’s website.

