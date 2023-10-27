Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Oct. 27: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It’s another morning of temperatures starting off in the 60s and 70s.

We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies.

I cannot rule out a scattered shower or thunderstorm, but chances are not all that high today.

Temperatures will top out in the mid-80s.

Heavier rain will move in overnight and into the weekend.

Many places could see 1-3″ of rainfall before Monday ends.

Colder air comes in next week, just in time for Halloween.

Many kids will be trick or treating in the 40s!

Freeze warnings are possible next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

The search continues for a man police suspect is responsible for multiple shootings in Maine on Wednesday night.

The U.S. has carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria.

The governor said a new manufacturing facility in Arkansas will keep Israel stocked with missiles.

National Drug Take Back Day is this weekend. Maddie Sexton is live from a location where you can safely dispose of those unwanted prescriptions.

A former A-State women’s basketball player was arrested on drug charges.

We have tips for parents on keeping kids safe on social media and online.

Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge found probable cause this week to charge 44-year-old Jamie Haney of Paragould with...
Man accused of raping child multiple times
A power outage has forced a Northeast Arkansas school district to dismiss classes early.
School dismissed early due to power outage
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Future I-57 will come through Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Clay County in Arkansas to the...
Route chosen for future Interstate 57 corridor
Law enforcement officers from multiple jurisdictions surrounded a house with guns drawn when a...
Man arrested after barricading himself in home

Latest News

The Arkansas Department of Health has lifted a boil water order for the Lawrence County town of...
Boil order lifted for Strawberry
According to court documents, a jury convicted 21-year-old Eli Joseph Campbell of negligent...
Jonesboro man sentenced to 1 year in fatal DWI crash
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Dobby is a three-year-old neutered male who loves to play. He's been at the Northeast Arkansas...
Furry Friday: Dobby
Carl and Ingeborg Mosby of Jonesboro brought prescription drugs they no longer use to the JPD...
National Drug Take Back Day returns