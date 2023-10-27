Oct. 27: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It’s another morning of temperatures starting off in the 60s and 70s.

We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies.

I cannot rule out a scattered shower or thunderstorm, but chances are not all that high today.

Temperatures will top out in the mid-80s.

Heavier rain will move in overnight and into the weekend.

Many places could see 1-3″ of rainfall before Monday ends.

Colder air comes in next week, just in time for Halloween.

Many kids will be trick or treating in the 40s!

Freeze warnings are possible next week.

News Headlines

The search continues for a man police suspect is responsible for multiple shootings in Maine on Wednesday night.

The U.S. has carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria.

The governor said a new manufacturing facility in Arkansas will keep Israel stocked with missiles.

National Drug Take Back Day is this weekend. Maddie Sexton is live from a location where you can safely dispose of those unwanted prescriptions.

A former A-State women’s basketball player was arrested on drug charges.

We have tips for parents on keeping kids safe on social media and online.

