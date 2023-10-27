Pedestrian struck, seriously injured

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - A 62-year-old Poplar Bluff man suffered serious injuries Thursday night when a car struck him.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened at 7:43 p.m. Oct. 26 on Business U.S. Highway 60 at E Street in Poplar Bluff.

The crash report said Timothy J. Johnson was in the roadway when a southbound 2015 Nissan Sentra driven by 45-year-old Jessica E. Bishop, also of Poplar Bluff, struck him.

An ambulance took Johnson to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

