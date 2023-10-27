Person taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Jonesboro.

According to Jonesboro E-911 Dispatch, the incident happened just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Highland Drive and Main Street.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene, however, dispatch said it was determined that the person hit did not need to be airlifted.

The person was taken to a local hospital to be treated. Details on the extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

Dispatch said the scene was cleared just before 6 p.m.

