Person taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Jonesboro.
According to Jonesboro E-911 Dispatch, the incident happened just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Highland Drive and Main Street.
A medical helicopter was called to the scene, however, dispatch said it was determined that the person hit did not need to be airlifted.
The person was taken to a local hospital to be treated. Details on the extent of injuries are unknown at this time.
Dispatch said the scene was cleared just before 6 p.m.
