Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Person taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle

From Region 8 News at Six
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Jonesboro.

According to Jonesboro E-911 Dispatch, the incident happened just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Highland Drive and Main Street.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene, however, dispatch said it was determined that the person hit did not need to be airlifted.

The person was taken to a local hospital to be treated. Details on the extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

Dispatch said the scene was cleared just before 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge found probable cause this week to charge 44-year-old Jamie Haney of Paragould with...
Man accused of raping child multiple times
A power outage has forced a Northeast Arkansas school district to dismiss classes early.
School dismissed early due to power outage
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Future I-57 will come through Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Clay County in Arkansas to the...
Route chosen for future Interstate 57 corridor
FILE - The al-Tanf military outpost in southern Syria is seen on Oct. 22, 2018. Two U.S....
US fighter jets strike Iran-linked sites in Syria in retaliation for attacks on US troops

Latest News

A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues
Lyon College’s 43rd annual ScotsFest begins Oct. 27 with events running through Oct. 29.
Lyon College celebrating 43rd “ScotsFest”
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is recruiting its next class of game wardens.
Arkansas Game and Fish Commission recruiting next class of game wardens
The old bank building in downtown Trumann that is one of the spots that could be condemned soon.
Special class looking to expedite the condemning process