Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

County jail expansion underway

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A needed expansion project is set to kick off at the Poinsett County Detention Center that will add 30 essential beds.

Right now, the center is at operation capacity holding 108 inmates but can house over 120.

Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder talked about how the expansion is going to allow them to keep people behind bars.

“So, it will increase the number of females that we can house but it will also open up another block and it will allow us to hold around 30 more male inmates which is needed right now,” Molder said.

Molders stressed that since 2021, the number of inmates they have had to hold has increased tremendously, which led to this project.

He added they have struggled to get materials, but hopes to get started on the project soon to have it completed by February 2025.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge found probable cause this week to charge 44-year-old Jamie Haney of Paragould with...
Man accused of raping child multiple times
A power outage has forced a Northeast Arkansas school district to dismiss classes early.
School dismissed early due to power outage
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Future I-57 will come through Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Clay County in Arkansas to the...
Route chosen for future Interstate 57 corridor
FILE - The al-Tanf military outpost in southern Syria is seen on Oct. 22, 2018. Two U.S....
US fighter jets strike Iran-linked sites in Syria in retaliation for attacks on US troops

Latest News

A person was injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Jonesboro.
Person taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle
A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues
Lyon College’s 43rd annual ScotsFest begins Oct. 27 with events running through Oct. 29.
Lyon College celebrating 43rd “ScotsFest”
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is recruiting its next class of game wardens.
Arkansas Game and Fish Commission recruiting next class of game wardens
The old bank building in downtown Trumann that is one of the spots that could be condemned soon.
Special class looking to expedite the condemning process