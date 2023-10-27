County jail expansion underway

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A needed expansion project is set to kick off at the Poinsett County Detention Center that will add 30 essential beds.

Right now, the center is at operation capacity holding 108 inmates but can house over 120.

Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder talked about how the expansion is going to allow them to keep people behind bars.

“So, it will increase the number of females that we can house but it will also open up another block and it will allow us to hold around 30 more male inmates which is needed right now,” Molder said.

Molders stressed that since 2021, the number of inmates they have had to hold has increased tremendously, which led to this project.

He added they have struggled to get materials, but hopes to get started on the project soon to have it completed by February 2025.

