Special class looking to expedite the condemning process

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) -Tearing down eye sores in Trumann is a process that will take a lot less time thanks to a new asbestos training course which will allow the city to get past the waiting period to tear down condemned homes and businesses.

Trumann Mayor Jay Paul Woods said when it comes to the safety and overall appearance of his town, he will do anything.

“$500 is a small price to pay to get your town cleaned up,” Woods said.

To tear down a condemned home there are a lot of hoops to jump through and for Woods and the city, he said it is something they must do.

“We want to make sure these houses, these buildings are not being used for drug dealing, or prostitution or anything like that,” Woods said.

Woods said the biggest hoop they always jump through is getting the properties asbestos tested which takes up to 3-4 weeks and costs thousands of dollars before they tear it down.

That is why next week the city is going to train its code enforcement officers to do it. This comes after a person was found dead in a home that was scheduled to be condemned in August, so Woods said saving this time would be key.

“Again, we won’t have to wait 3 or 4 weeks or even months to get someone to come in and do the asbestos testing for us and then have to pay a fortune to get it done,” Woods said.

Along with all the homes that are going to come down, Woods said there are a couple of commercial businesses they are looking to take down including the old bank building downtown.

“The bank building, we called to find out what it is going to cost to get it tested for asbestos and it was just an ungodly amount it was just outrageous that is what made us think hey maybe we can get someone to do it ourselves,” Woods said.

Now nothing is official with the bank or any other buildings because they have to go through the asbestos testing first.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.