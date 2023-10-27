Football Friday Night
Suspect sentenced to 20 years in man’s murder

According to court documents, 34-year-old Andrew Kirk entered a negotiated plea of guilty to one count of second-degree murder in the death of Bobby Watson, Jr.(Arkansas Dept. of Corrections)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Just days before his trial was set to begin, a Poinsett County man pleaded guilty to murdering a Trumann man.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Andrew Kirk entered a negotiated plea of guilty to one count of second-degree murder in the death of Bobby Watson, Jr.

Second Circuit Judge Melissa Richardson sentenced Kirk to 240 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections and ordered him to pay all court costs and fees.

Poinsett County sheriff’s deputies arrested Kirk on a first-degree battery charge after they said he shot Watson in the neck on Oct. 16, 2022.

Eight months later, on June 25, 2023, Watson died of his injuries.

After receiving the autopsy results on Oct. 13, the prosecutor’s office upgraded Kirk’s charge to first-degree murder. His jury trial was set to begin on Monday, Oct. 30.

Poinsett County Managing Deputy Prosecutor Jimmy Turnbow told K8 News that two other suspects, Tony Wayne Wheeler and Raymond Warden, are also facing charges in connection with Watson’s murder.

