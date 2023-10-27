Two dead, two injured in Mississippi County crash

MISSISSIPPI Co., Ark. (KAIT) - Two are dead and two injured following a Mississippi County crash Friday.

Arkansas State Police said at 6:10 a.m. on Oct. 27, a 2019 Ford Edge was traveling west on Highway 18, when a 2022 Chevy Silverado crossed the center line, hitting the Ford head-on.

According to the crash report, 34-year-old Ramira Rogers of Blytheville, who was driving the Ford during the time of the crash, was killed, along with a minor. The other minor in the vehicle was injured.

39-year-old Robert Sena of Lake City, who was driving the Chevrolet during the time of the crash, was injured.

Sena and the minor were taken to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis.

The report stated the weather was cloudy, but the roads were dry at the time of the crash.

