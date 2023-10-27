WWE Monday Night RAW coming to Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Things will get raw this January in North Little Rock.

Simmons Bank Arena announced Friday that WWE Monday Night RAW will return on Jan. 15 at 6:30 p.m.

According to a news release, the event will feature WWE superstars like Cody Rhodes, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Damion Priest and Finn Balor, Becky Lynch, and many more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m. Prices range from $24 to $139 and can be purchased at the arena box office or ticketmaster.com.

Groups of 10 or more should email mstonecipher@simmonsbankarena.com.

